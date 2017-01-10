Dallas Stars

January 10, 2017

Dallas Stars subdue Los Angeles Kings after combined six goals in third period

LOS ANGELES

Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 left in regulation and the Dallas Stars added an empty-net goal in the final minute to turn back the Los Angeles Kings’ rally and win 6-4 Monday night.

It was Hudler’s first goal with the Stars after illness had sidelined him for much of the season.

The Stars led 3-1 after the second period and then 4-2 early in the third, but the Kings tied the score 4-4 just 5:18 into the final 20 minutes.

