Dallas Stars subdue Los Angeles Kings after combined six goals in third period

Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn, left, and Los Angeles Kings center Nic Dowd battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars left wing Lauri Korpikoski, left, and Los Angeles Kings right wing Devin Setoguchi battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin, right, shoots the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Greene dives for it during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen, right, reaches for the puck along with Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie, second from left, celebrates his goal with right wing Adam Cracknell, left, as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, right, looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, right, moves the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Tanner Pearson during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, of Slovakia, is scored on by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin as center Jason Spezza, left, stands by during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars left wing Curtis McKenzie, right, moves the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen, of Finland, dives for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie, left, scores past Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, center, of Slovakia, and defenseman Jake Muzzin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, of Slovakia, watches the puck as it flies by him during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
