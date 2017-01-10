Dallas Stars subdue Los Angeles Kings after combined six goals in third period

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video Pause

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

1:35 Standing room only as Aggies hold yell practice in Houston