Dallas Stars could have Jamie Benn back Tuesday in Anaheim

Stars at Ducks
9 p.m. Tuesday, Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 16-16-8, 40 points (entering Monday); Kings 21-13-8, 50 pts.
About the Stars: Stars forward Jamie Benn, who has been sidelined with a foot injury, skated with the team in the morning before Monday night’s late game at the Los Angeles Kings, the Stars’ website reported. He wasn’t expected to play Monday but hadn’t been ruled out for Tuesday’s game in Anaheim. Coach Lindy Ruff called Benn’s return for Tuesday “a possibility.”
About the Ducks: Anaheim lost 2-1 at home to Minnesota on Sunday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Anaheim is second in the Pacific Division and is 5-2-3 in its last 10 games. Ryan Kesler leads the Ducks with 35 points and is tied for the lead in goal with 16.
Comments