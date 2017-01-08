Dallas Stars’ trip to LA to face Kings delayed by smoke on plane

Stars at Kings
9:30 p.m. Sunday, Staples Center, Los Angeles
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 16-16-8, 40 points; Kings 20-16-4, 44 pts.
About the Stars: The trip to Los Angeles after Saturday night’s 4-3 loss at St. Louis was delayed Sunday morning when the plane carrying the team was forced to return to a St. Louis-area airport because of smoke in the cockpit. The team got on another plane and left Sunday afternoon. ... Stars forward Jamie Benn (foot) is eligible to play Monday if he is healthy. He has missed the past two games. ... Patrick Eaves tied Tyler Seguin for the team lead in goals with his 14th Saturday. ... Dallas, sixth in the Central Division, has lost three straight (one in overtime).
About the Kings: Los Angeles, fifth in the Pacific, entered Sunday with the second wild-card spot in the West. The Kings come off a 4-3 OT win Saturday at home over Minnesota. LA center Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists. He has 22 goals (second in the NHL) and 14 assists this season.
