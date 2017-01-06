After fattening up at home, Stars call on spotty Blues

Stars at Blues
7 p.m. Saturday, Scottrade Center, St. Louis
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 16-15-8, 40 points; Blues 20-14-5, 45 pts.
About the Stars: If their New Year’s resolution was to play better on the road, this will be their first chance in 2017 to prove themselves. Coming off a nice 5-2-2 roll that included eight games at home, Dallas goes on tour with shows in St. Louis, Los Angeles and Anaheim - all teams ahead of the Stars in the Western Conference standings, and with a combined 38-13-7 home record this season. Stars captain Jamie Benn (foot) didn’t play in Wednesday’s OT loss and will sit Saturday. He is on injured reserve and the earliest he can return is Monday in LA.
About the Blues: They have gone more than a month without posting back-to-back wins. They are, predictably, 2-2 on their current six-game homestand. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team in goals (19) and assists (23) and is third in the NHL with 42 points. Goalie Jake Allen is 17-10-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average.
