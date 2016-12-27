After plane trouble, Stars arrive hours before game time

The Dallas Stars didn’t arrive in the Phoenix area until 5 p.m. Tuesday for the night game against the Arizona Coyotes after experiencing mechanical issues with their plane, Fox Sports Southwest and the Stars’ website reported.
The team was supposed to leave at 7 a.m. Tuesday and skate at Gila River Arena.
But the Stars were stuck waiting three hours at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport before returning to Frisco to skate. They finally left for Phoenix at about 2 p.m.
The NHL collective bargaining agreement calls for a three-day holiday break Dec. 24-26, with practices and travel prohibited on Dec. 26 before games begin on Dec. 27.
Stars center Tyler Seguin used the players’ option to go to Arizona on his own Tuesday morning, coach Lindy Ruff said.
Dallas led 2-1 at press time Tuesday after two periods on second-period goals by Jason Spezza and Jamie Benn.
Roussel to IR
Stars forward Antoine Roussel was placed on seven-day injured reserve with an upper-body injury Monday night. Roussel left practice last Wednesday with the issue and did not play Friday.
The Stars recalled Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars of the AHL.
Forward Patrick Sharp (concussion) remains on IR, but he is getting closer to a return, Ruff said.
Center Cody Eakin served the final game of his four-game suspension for charging Tuesday night.
The Stars were looking to win consecutive games for just the second time this season.
