Dallas Stars look to build momentum as it goes to face Arizona Coyotes

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

2:49 Lone Star Film Festival Honorees

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say