Niemi, Dallas Stars stop Flyers’ 10-game winning streak

Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, ending the Flyers’ 10-game winning streak.
Radek Faksa and Jordie Benn also scored for the Stars and Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots, including three during a Flyers power play in the closing minutes.
Cracknell broke a 1-1 tie at 2:27 of the third. Flyers goalie Steve Mason stopped a shot by John Klingberg, but the puck rebounded to Cracknell’s feet and he put it on his stick and sent a wrist shot into the net.
Benn, whose penalty gave Philadelphia its only power play with 2:58 left, scored into an empty net with 18 seconds to go.
Tyler Leier scored his first NHL goal in the first period for the Flyers, and Mason finished with 25 saves.
Philadelphia
1
0
0
—
1
Dallas
0
1
2
—
3
First Period—1, Philadelphia, Leier 1 (Cousins), 16:44. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Ritchie, Roussel), 4:48. Penalties—Spezza, DAL, Major (fighting), 1:53; Manning, PHI, Major (fighting), 1:53; Philadelphia bench, served by Cousins (too many men on the ice), 9:39.
Third Period—3, Dallas, Cracknell 4 (Klingberg, Seguin), 2:27. 4, Dallas, Benn 2 (Faksa, Benn), 19:42. Penalties—Benn, DAL, (hooking), 17:02.
Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 11-6-15—32. Dallas 7-14-7—28. Power plays—Philadelphia 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1. Goalies—Philadelphia, Mason 13-9-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Niemi 7-4-3 (32-31). A—18,243 (18,532). T—2:22.
