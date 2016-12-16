Stars’ Eakin suspended four games for hit on Rangers’ goalie

The NHL suspended Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin for four games without pay for charging New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during Thursday night’s game in Dallas, the National Hockey League’ Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.
Eakin was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct at 9:19 of the first period of the Stars’ 2-0 home loss Thursday night. The suspension will cost him $85,556, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
After the hit behind his net, Lundqvist left for 5:31 of the first period. He was replaced by Antti Raanta, who didn’t record a save. Lundqvist returned to finish out the game, recording 27 saves in the victory.
The Stars host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
The suspension of Eakin was one of three disciplinary measures announced on Friday.
Ottawa Senators forward Mike Hoffman was penalized two games for cross-checking San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture.
Hoffman was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct in the third period of the Senators’ 4-3 shootout loss to the visiting Sharks on Wednesday night. The suspension will cost him $57,639.
Also, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was fined $5,000 for dangerous use of the stick involving Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson.
Comments