Dallas Stars score 5 goals in third period to dunk Anaheim Ducks

Dallas Stars right wing Patrick Eaves (18) celebrates scoring a goal weigh teammate Cody Eakin (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The Stars won 6-2.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) stops a shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91).
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars right wing Patrick Eaves (18) falls to the ice against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns (28) skates with the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) takes control of the puck in front of Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks center Logan Shaw (48) tries to get the puck past Dallas Stars left wing Lauri Korpikoski (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) stops a shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and defenseman Shea Theodore (53) can only watch as a shot by Dallas Stars right wing Patrick Eaves, not shown, scores during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The Stars won 6-2.
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) as Stars right wing Adam Cracknell (27) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) catches the puck for a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) defends the goal against Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) celebrates his goal with teammate Corey Perry (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) allows a goal by Dallas Stars Stephen Johns, not shown, as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) defend the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
LM Otero
AP
