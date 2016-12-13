Dallas Stars

December 13, 2016 10:37 PM

Dallas Stars score 5 goals in third period to dunk Anaheim Ducks

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Dan Hamhuis opened Dallas’ five-goal third period with his first goal of the season on his 34th birthday, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Hamhuis tipped in Jamie Benn’s cross-ice pass on the power play at 5:41, tying it at 2. Adam Cracknell, Patrick Eaves and Benn then scored to drive Anaheim goaltender John Gibson from the game at 12:24, and Radek Faksa added an empty-netter at 13:57.

Dallas had lost six of eight. Anaheim was 6-1-1 in its last eight.

Dallas Stars

