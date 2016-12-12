Dallas Stars begin critical homestand against Pacific leader Anaheim Ducks

Ducks at Stars
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Ducks 15-9-5, 35 points; Stars 11-13-6, 28 pts.
About the Ducks: Pacific Division leader Anaheim comes off a resounding 5-1 home win Sunday night over Ottawa. Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist. Anaheim is 6-2-2 in its last 10 games and have won three straight. Perry is tied with Ryan Kesler (team-leading 12 goals) for the Ducks’ points lead with 25.
About the Stars: Dallas, on a two-game skid, plays eight of its next nine games at home, including the next five, a critical juncture for a club tied for fifth in points in the Central Division. “This will be the season for us, I really feel,” coach Lindy Ruff said of the homestand, via the Stars’ website. The Stars fell to 1-5-2 in their last eight road games Sunday with a 3-1 loss at Chicago. That followed a 4-2 loss Saturday to Philadelphia. Scoring goals is the problem. Returning to the lineup Sunday for Dallas were back defenseman Johnny Oduya (injury) and Jiri Hudler (viral illness). Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak will sit out the second game of a two-game suspension for an illegal check.
