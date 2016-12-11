Stars fall to Blackhawks in Chicago, drop 2nd straight

Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin scored to lead the Central Division-leading Chicago Blackhawks over the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Sunday night.
Chicago’s Scott Darling made 23 saves in his fifth straight start while No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford recovers from an appendectomy. Darling has permitted just seven goals during the stretch, but the Blackhawks have scored only nine while going 2-2-1.
Devin Shore scored for Dallas, which lost its second straight and third in four.
Dallas’ Kari Lehtonen blocked 24 shots while making his fifth straight start.
The 37-year-old Hossa scored his team-leading 15th goal and has three in three games.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed his ninth game and defenseman Brent Seabrook his second with upper-body injuries.
Both took part in the team’s morning skate on Sunday, with Toews getting back on the ice for the first time in a week. The center, reportedly dealing with a back injury, said he never has experienced his current condition before.
“You almost have to sit around and wait for it to heal and get better,” Toews said. “Sometimes you feel good and all of a sudden you do some little movements here or there that seem to just fire everything up.”
The teams played a scoreless first with only a handful of chances. Darling made a quick right pad save on Curtis McKenzie’s point-blank deflection with 6:30 left in the period.
Shore opened the scoring at 1:25 of the second, batting in a loose puck to cap an odd-man break and flurry around Chicago’s net. After McKenzie deflected Shore’s feed wide, John Klingberg shoveled the puck in front to Shore, who connected from the doorstep.
Hossa tied it at 1 just 52 seconds later on a drive from left wing that trickled under Lehtonen’s blocker.
Anisimov knocked in a rebound of Ryan Hartman’s point-blank attempt with 7:30 left in the second for his 12th goal to put Chicago ahead 2-1. After leaving the penalty box and taking a long feed from Trevor van Riemsdyk, Hartman beat defenseman Stephen Johns and cut in alone. Lehtonen stopped Hartman’s low shot, but Anisimov swept in and scored before Johns could recover.
Panarin’s power-play goal midway through the third made it 3-1. Positioned low in the left circle, Panarin ripped in his 11th goal from a sharp angle — and just inside the left post — after taking a perfect feed from Duncan Keith.
Oleksiak suspended
Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris VandeVelde.
The NHL announced the punishment on Sunday. The play occurred in the third period of Dallas’ 4-2 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday.
Based on his salary, Oleksiak forfeits $10,208.34 that goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Ruff said “he didn’t even notice” Oleksiak’s hit on VandeVelde. “Most coaches [would] view it as not that bad a hit,” Ruff said.
Defenseman Johnny Oduya returned to the Stars’ lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury and took Oleksiak’s place.
Notable
▪ Dallas and former Blackhawks F Patrick Sharp sat out his fifth game with concussion-like symptoms. Stars coach Lindy Ruff said the 34-year-old Sharp is going “full bore” skating and working out on his own, but there’s no timetable for his return.
▪ Stars D Dan Hamhuis played his 900th game.
▪ Dallas’ healthy scratches were D Patrik Nemeth and F Lauri Korpikoski. Chicago’s was D Michal Kempny.
Up next
Stars: Host Anaheim on Tuesday to start a five-game homestand. Dallas plays eight of its next nine at home.
Blackhawks: Head to New York to play the Rangers on Tuesday and Islanders on Thursday. Chicago’s three-game road trip concludes at St. Louis on Saturday.
Dallas
0
1
0
—
1
Chicago
0
2
1
—
3
First Period—None. Penalties—Hudler, DAL, (high sticking), 5:58.
Second Period—1, Dallas, Shore 5 (Klingberg, Mckenzie), 1:25. 2, Chicago, Hossa 15 (Hinostroza, Hartman), 2:17. 3, Chicago, Anisimov 12, 12:30. Penalties—Lehtonen, DAL, served by Ritchie, (roughing), 2:32; Hartman, CHI, (tripping), 10:22.
Third Period—4, Chicago, Panarin 11 (Kane, Keith), 10:03 (pp). Penalties—Hjalmarsson, CHI, (hooking), 2:19; Spezza, DAL, (slashing), 9:30.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 9-9-6—24. Chicago 10-13-4—27. Power-play opportunities—Dallas 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3. Goalies—Dallas, Lehtonen 6-10-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Darling 6-2-2 (24-23). A—21,451 (19,717). T—2:24. Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen—Greg Devorski, Scott Driscoll.
