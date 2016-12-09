Stars head to East Coast to tangle with sizzling Flyers

Stars at Flyers
Noon Saturday, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 11-11-6, 28 points; Flyers 16-10-3, 35 pts.
About the Stars: Dallas’ stars shined in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Predators. Jamie Benn scored his 200th goal, had two assists and joined a productive top line – with Jason Spezza (goal, two assists) and Tyler Seguin (goal, assist) – that accounted for eight points against Nashville. Forward Jiri Hudler hasn’t played since Nov. 1 but was activated from injured reserve after missing 23 games due to illness. Winger Jason Dickinson was sent to the minors to make room for Hudler. Defenseman Julius Honka was put on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 6, with an arm injury.
About the Flyers: Sitting two points out of their division lead, Philadelphia has closed the gap by winning seven consecutive games, including Thursday’s 6-5 triumph over Edmonton that included twice overcoming two-goal deficits. Claude Giroux had a pair of goals and an assist to raise his points total to 28. Jakub Voracek, who also has 28 points, had a goal and three assists, including a pass to Michael Raffl for the game-winner with 1:29 remaining. Goalie Steve Mason stopped 28 shots against the Oilers to win his sixth straight game and improve to 11-8-3 on the season.
