Stars search for consistency as Predators show up on doorstep

Predators at Stars
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Predators 12-9-4; Stars 10-11-6
About the Predators: Nashville shook off a rough start to the season by going 8-4-1 over the last month. Defenseman P.K. Subban, the player acquired in a major off-season deal that sent Shea Weber to Montreal, has responded well to his new surroundings. In Tuesday’s win over Colorado, Subban scored his seventh goal of the season, more than he tallied in 68 games with the Canadiens last season. He also has 10 assists and shares the team scoring lead with Ryan Johansen and Mike Ribeiro. Goalie Pekka Rinne (11-5-4) has won five of his last six outings and has a 2.23 goals-against average for the season.
About the Stars: A third into the season, the Stars are still searching for consistency. Dallas has won consecutive games only once this year (Nov. 10-11) and is 1-6-3 in games following a win. The Stars have fallen to sixth in the Central Division, ahead of only Colorado, which has the fewest points in the NHL. Dallas lost 2-1 at home to Calgary on Tuesday to begin a stretch of 10 home dates in 13 games. Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped 18 shots by the Flames, two on breakaways by Johnny Gaudreau. Forward Curtis McKenzie scored first-period goals in each of the past two games, the first back-to-back games with goals of his career.
