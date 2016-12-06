Calgary Flames’ late power-play goal continues misery for Dallas Stars

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:15 Pearl Harbor survivor has two Purple Hearts

1:06 Kids 'so excited' for Dallas Cowboys' visit to Cook Children's

6:39 Carlisle dishes about injuries to Bogut and Curry

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth