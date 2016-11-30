Stars hope to shift out of idle against Cup champions

Stars at Penguins
6 p.m., PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 9-9-6, 24 points; Penguins 13-6-3, 29 pts.
About the Stars: Aside from saying goodbye, there was nothing special for the Stars in their last visit to Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday. Dallas lost 3-1 by allowing two power-play goals, failing on a two-man power-play advantage and finding the net only once in 35 shots against Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, who has been extremely average this season.
About the Penguins: The Stanley Cup champions started the season 9-2-2 but have flattened out since. Pittsburgh’s big three — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel — have combined for 29 goals, 33 assists and 62 points. After missing time with a hand injury, goalie Matt Murray is back in Stanley Cup-winning form. He has started eight of 13 games since his return, going 7-1 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average. Marc-Andre Fleury, also a Cup winner, is 6-5-3 with a 3.38 GAA and has been whispered as a possible trade candidate. Patric Hornqvist was expected to see ice time Wednesday against the Islanders after missing the past six games with a concussion.
