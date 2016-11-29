Stars stumble in Detroit as hot Wings rally from early deficit

Anthony Mantha scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games for their best stretch in more than a month.
Kari Lehtonen made 17 saves for the Stars. He was pulled for an extra skater with more than 2 minutes left, and the Red Wings took advantage when Steve Ott scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 with 1:03 remaining.
Dallas, playing the second of back-to-back games on the road, has dropped two straight and won just three of its last nine overall.
The Stars got off to a strong start, scoring 16 seconds into the game when Esa Lindell’s shot was redirected off the right skate of Red Wings defenseman Mike Green.
Detroit made it 1-all with a goal off a Dallas player when Dylan Larkin’s shot went off one of Jordie Benn’s skates with 39 seconds left in the opening period.
Mantha and Larkin scored on power plays, ending the Red Wings’ 0-for-14 drought with an extra skater over the previous five games.
Briefly
Retires: Stars left wing Travis Moen has retired at age 34 after 12 NHL seasons. Moen helped the Anaheim Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007. He also played for Chicago, San Jose and Montreal. Moen was bothered by a broken wrist and lower-body injuries last season. The NHL players’ union announced his retirement.
Strader’s visit: Dave Strader, the Stars’ TV play-by-play announcer, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, attended the game and announced the team’s lineup in the locker room beforehand.
Last stop: Dallas made its final scheduled appearance at Joe Louis Arena, which will be replaced by a new arena next season.
Dallas
1
0
0
—
1
Detroit
1
1
1
—
3
First Period—1, Dallas, Lindell 2 (Eakin, Seguin), 0:16. 2, Detroit, Larkin 7 (Nielsen, Green), 19:21 (pp). Penalties—Sproul, DET, (high sticking), 9:47; Johns, DAL, (interference), 19:15.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Mantha 3 (Kronwall, Zetterberg), 7:56 (pp). Penalties—Benn, DAL, (hooking), 6:19; Kronwall, DET, (slashing), 10:39; Mckenzie, DAL, (tripping), 16:26.
Third Period—4, Detroit, Ott 2 (Vanek), 18:57. Penalties—Tatar, DET, (tripping), 4:27; Spezza, DAL, (high sticking), 8:09; Ericsson, DET, (interference), 11:26; Ott, DET, (tripping), 12:40; Roussel, DAL, Major (fighting), 14:37; Ouellet, DET, Major (fighting), 14:37; Sharp, DAL, (roughing), 16:13; Mrazek, DET, served by Vanek, (roughing), 16:13.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 9-9-17—35. Detroit 7-10-3—20. Power-play opportunities—Dallas 0 of 5; Detroit 2 of 4. Goalies—Dallas, Lehtonen 4-7-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Detroit, Mrazek 6-5-2 (35-34). A—20,027 (20,066). T—2:32.
Comments