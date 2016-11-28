Dallas Stars dealt another overtime loss by St. Louis Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 3:24 of overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.
Tarasenko took a pass from Jori Lehtera and fired a wrist shot past Stars goalie Antti Niemi for 10th of the season and team-leading 23rd point.
Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak scored twice, including the tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. With Niemi pulled for an extra skater, Oleksiak sent the puck at the net from the left point and it got past Blues goalie Jake Allen for his fourth career goal — third against St. Louis.
Robby Fabbri, Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron also scored for St. Louis, and Allen finished with 18 saves.
Jamie Benn had the Stars’ other goal and Niemi stopped 27 shots.
St. Louis improved to 3-3 in games beyond regulation and Dallas fell to 1-6.
The Blues took a 3-2 lead with 6:48 remaining on a goal by Perron as he took a pass from Jaden Schwartz and beat Niemi. Perron has the longest active point-scoring streak in the NHL at eight games (three goals, eight assists).
The Blues improved to 6-1-0 over their past seven games. St. Louis has won its last five home games and is 8-0-2 in the last 10 at Scottrade Center.
St. Louis took a 2-0 before Dallas rallied.
The Blues scored with 6:24 left in the first period when Fabbri took a pass from Robert Bortuzzo in the right circle and sent a low wrist shot past Niemi. It was Fabbri’s first goal in six games.
Pietrangelo poked in a loose puck under the Niemi’s pad at 4:17 of the second period for a power-play goal. Patrick Berglund redirected the shot by Pietrangelo but Niemi never completely covered it. Charging the net, Pietrangelo pounced and knocked it in for a 2-0 lead.
Dallas cut the lead in half with 3:39 left in the second when Oleksiak beat Allen with a wrist shot from the right circle. Oleksiak skated around Perron and Pietrangelo to score.
The Stars tied it 2-2 on a power play when Benn, who also had two assists, scored 1:47 into the third. It was his third goal in his last five games.
St. Louis had two power-play opportunities in the third period and did not put a shot on goal.
This is the second of four meetings between the Stars and Blues this season. Dallas won the first meeting, 6-2, in Dallas on Nov. 3.
▪ Oleksiak has three goals in the Stars’ last four games after not dressing in the previous three.
▪ Dallas recalled D Stephen Johns from the Texas Stars of the AHL. Johns played in 16 games with Dallas earlier this season before being sent to the minors.
▪ Blues F Alexander Steen (upper body) and D Joel Edmundson (upper body) are day to day.
▪ The Blues have won seven of the last nine regular-season meetings with the Stars, including four consecutive wins at Scottrade Center.
▪ Dallas is now 0-9-1 when trailing after two periods and St. Louis improved to 7-0-1 with the lead after two periods.
Stars: At Detroit on Tuesday night.
Blues: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
Dallas
0
1
2
0
—
3
St. Louis
1
1
1
1
—
4
First Period—1, St. Louis, Fabbri 5 (Bortuzzo, Lehtera), 13:36. Penalties—Klingberg, DAL, (tripping), 17:19.
Second Period—2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 5 (Parayko, Berglund), 4:17 (pp). 3, Dallas, Oleksiak 2 (Benn, Seguin), 16:21. Penalties—Lindell, DAL, (hooking), 2:52; Perron, STL, (holding stick), 9:45; Bouwmeester, STL, (interference), 13:29.
Third Period—4, Dallas, Benn 7 (Honka, Spezza), 1:47 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Perron 7 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 13:12. 6, Dallas, Oleksiak 3 (Benn, Honka), 19:10. Penalties—Fabbri, STL, (hooking), 1:32; Spezza, DAL, (hooking), 4:34; Ritchie, DAL, (tripping), 7:03.
Overtime—7, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Shattenkirk, Lehtera), 3:24. Penalties—None. Shots on Goal—Dallas 4-6-9-2—21. St. Louis 9-12-8-2—31. Power-play opportunities—Dallas 1 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 4. Goalies—Dallas, Niemi 5-2-3 (31 shots-27 saves). St. Louis, Allen 11-3-3 (21-18). A—17,169 (19,150). T—2:36.
