Dallas Stars face Detroit Red Wings in second of road back-to-back

Stars at Red Wings
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 9-8-6, 24 points; Red Wings 10-10-2, 22
About the Stars: Dallas plays the second of a back-to-back after Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss in St. Louis. Kari Lehtonen likely will start in goal after Antti Niemi played against the Blues. ... Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist Monday and has recorded 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in his past nine games. ... Dallas wraps up a four-game road swing against Pittsburgh on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday.
About the Red Wings: Defenseman Brendan Smith (sprained knee) and forward Tyler Bertuzzi (high ankle sprain) will each be out about a month, the team announced Monday. Both players were injured in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal. Bertuzzi’s injury opens up a spot for Tomas Jurco, who is expected to return Tuesday after recovering from off-esason back surgery. ... Petr Mrazek is expected to start in goal, but Jared Coreau was called up as a backup after regular starter Jimmy Howard (groin) was placed on the seven-day injured list Saturday.
