Stars face another tough road test against red-hot Blues

Stars at Blues
7 p.m. Monday, Scottrade Center, St. Louis
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 9-8-5, 23 points; Blues 12-7-3, 27
About the Stars: Dallas on Sunday recalled defenseman Stephen Johns from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. Johns, 24, has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 16 games for Dallas this season. He leads the team with 44 hits and is fourth with 32 blocked shots. ... Defenseman Esa Lindell, 22, scored the game-winner for his first NHL goal in Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Vancouver. ... Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) and Jamie Benn is second with 17 (6 goals, 11 assists).
About the Blues: St. Louis overcame Minnesota 4-3 in a shootout at home Saturday as Jaden Schwartz scored two goals in the third period and David Perron scored in the fourth round of the shootout. ... The Blues, who will be playing the second of a five-game homestand, have won four consecutive games and are 9-1-2 at Scottrade Center this season.
