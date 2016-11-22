Stars open tough road stretch against resurgent Predators

Stars at Predators
7 p.m. Wednesday, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 8-7-5, 21 points; Predators 8-7-3, 19
About the Stars: Dallas snapped a nine-game losing streak in overtime dating to last season with Monday’s 3-2 victory over Minnesota. Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 1:23 into overtime. ... The Stars have points in six of their past seven games (4-1-2) ... Including Wednesday, Dallas plays five of its next six games on the road. ... Defenseman Julius Honka recorded an assist Monday in his NHL debut. ... Defenseman John Klingberg, who was a scratch Monday after missing a team meeting, is questionable, coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s website.
About the Predators: Nashville defeated Tampa Bay 3-1 on Monday at home and has won five of its past seven games. ... Nashville is 6-1-1 at home and is perfect on the penalty kill at Bridgestone (24-of-24). ... Defenseman P.K. Subban (5 goals, 8 assists) and forward Filip Forsberg (1 goal, 12 assists) lead the Predators in scoring with 13 points. ... Right win Miikka Salomaki (upper body) is on injured reserve.
Comments