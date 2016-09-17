Dallas Stars say Tyler Seguin has hairline fracture in heel

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has a hairline fracture in his heel after playing for Team Canada in preparation for the World Cup of Hockey.
The Stars said Saturday the fracture was detected during an MRI exam Friday, and that Seguin will be re-evaluated in a week. Dallas opens training camp Friday.
Seguin, 24, suffered the fractured heel in Team Canada’s exhibition game against the United States on Sept. 9. He was replaced on Team Canada’s roster by Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly.
Seguin was an All-Star last season, when he had 33 goals and 40 assists in 72 regular-season games before his left Achilles tendon was cut by a skate. He appeared in only one playoff game while the Stars advanced to the second round.
“Obviously he’s a big part of our team,” Stars winger Ales Hemsky said. “He was injured last year a couple months and the playoffs. … We still have a lot of good players and they can jump in and not replace him — nobody can replace Seggy — but we did it last year. He will get healthy, and the season is long so hopefully he comes back as soon as possible.”
World Cup
Europe 3, United States 0: Marian Gaborik, Leon Draisaitl and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, Jaroslav Halak made 35 saves and Team Europe upset the United States 3-0 in a stunning opening game at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.
Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 17 shots but fell victim to blunders in front of him. A mistake by defenseman Ryan McDonagh allowed Europe to get a 2-on-1 rush for Gaborik’s goal, and a turnover by Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane set up a 2-on-0 for Draisaitl’s.
Canada played the Czech Republic late Saturday.
