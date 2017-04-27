NFL Insider

NFL football is Texas football: Lone Star State’s four first-rounders

By Matthew Martinez

After leading the country with 32 selections in the 2016 NFL Draft class, the state of Texas shot out of the gates in the first round of the 2017 draft as well.

Four of the first 10 names off the draft board were products of the Lone Star State’s high school football tradition. Three of the first sicks picks hailed from the DFW area: Arlington’s Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns’ first overall selection, Coppell’s Solomon Thomas, who went No. 3 to San Francisco, and Lewisville’s Jamal Adams, who went to the Jets the sixth pick.

Patrick Mahomes, of Whitehouse, went 10th to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ohio also produced four first-rounders: Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2), Marshon Lattimore (No. 11), Gareon Conley (No. 24) and Taco Charlton (No. 28). New Jersey, Georgia, California and Alabama produced three first-round draft picks apiece.

Texas players chosen in first round of NFL Draft

Myles Garrett, Arlington Martin, Texas A&M, No. 1, Browns

Solomon Thomas, Coppell, Stanford, No. 3, 49ers

Jamal Adams, Lewisville Hebron, LSU, No. 6, Jets

Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse, Texas Tech, No. 10, Chiefs

