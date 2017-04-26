Jay Z, Lil Wayne add rap flavor to sports agents world, NFL draft

The 1999 NFL draft will forever be remembered for how New Orleans Saints coach Mike Ditka handled his team’s numerous picks.

University of Texas running back Ricky Williams, a then-client of rap star Master P and the fledgling No Limit Sports agency, was selected No. 5 overall after Ditka traded away his team’s entire slate to move into that draft position.

While criticism of Ditka raged on, a gag photo of Williams and his new coach dressed in marriage attire appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, and numerous falling-action stories proliferated in the summer, it was Master P’s group that negotiated the deal for the Longhorns’ superstar.

And it would spell the end of the first effort for the entertainment world to synergize with the sports agency market.

Michael Lysko, the director of SMU’s sports management program in Dallas, remembers it well.

“That first contract was terrible,” Lysko said. “In a position like that, Ricky was in position to make almost $65 million or more and ended up netting just over $3 million for the entire deal.

“It was a heavily incentive-laden contract and whether it was naive or what, it spelled the end of No Limit Sports, obviously.”

But where one fails, another will rise, especially if the idea is good and probably lucrative.

Enter mega-stars Shawn Carter, known world wide as Jay Z, and Dwayne Carter, the artist known as Lil Wayne.

Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports launched in April of 2014, bringing on baseball heavyweight Robinson Cano as its first client. He also has Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and NFL prospect Leonard Fournette of LSU, who is expected to be the first running back taken in Thursday’s first round.

Lil Wayne recently founded the agency Young Money Sports and has prospects Duke Riley of LSU and Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook, both of whom are projected to be taken sometime in the three-day draft.

For athletes just entering the market, it’s hard to pass up the chance to work with a successful hip-hop artist.

“It’s one of those things where rappers want to be athletes and athletes want to be rappers,” Lysko said. “It’s hard for a young athlete not to be swayed not only by an artist, but an artist that says ‘take a look at my Rolodex or look at who I have on speed dial.’”

One of the strongest angles the entertainers bring to the table is endorsements. They know people. Important people. People and businesses with lots of money.

“A lot of people were not happy with Jay Z coming into this world,” Lysko said. “He made some statements early that rubbed those in the business the wrong way.

“Whether it was insisting that he had all the contacts to get CEO’s on the phone for endorsement deals or just talking with a lot of confidence, it was a way for him to differentiate what he does in comparison to legacy agents.”

Differentiating is one thing, but Roc Nation Sports also takes on clients from several sports.

That’s something typical legacy agents don’t do.

“Most agents specialize in one sport or another,” Lysko said. “In the case of the NFL, the current collective bargain agreement caps agent commissions at 3 percent of the contracts in place.

“The idea behind that is an agent will make significant commission on a second contract and beyond. For those trying to break into the business, it’s become more difficult in the NFL because some agents will take next to nothing on that first contract in anticipation of the second one.”

For pro football, the unlimited big money rookie deals stopped with former Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford in 2010.

As the No. 1 overall pick of the Rams in 2010, he signed a $78 million deal with $50 million in guarantees and a maximum value of $86 million.

New collective bargaining rules in 2011 put a pay structure in place for rookies with the idea of leaving more team money for proven veterans. That opened an avenue for rappers turned agents to enter the marketplace.

“Off the court or off the field income becomes the difference maker,” Lysko said. “When you consider superstars in sports, it’s not the player’s value that is much in dispute.

“It tends to be the kind of representation an agent can make. It’s very hard for any agent to say he has more contacts than any one in the music industry, and with Jay Z and Lil Wayne, those are huge names in that business and they feel like they can help them off the field.”