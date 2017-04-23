‘Lazy kid’ Myles Garrett shouldn’t be No. 1 pick, Warren Sapp says

It’s been assumed for months that Myles Garrett, who will be sitting with family and friends at his home in Arlington, would be selected No. 1 in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp says the former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin pass-rushing star is not worthy.
“I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game,” Sapp told Adam Schefter in a story published Sunday on ESPN.com. “This is the No. 1 guy! No, no, no. This ain’t even close.”
Sapp, a defensive tackle standout who had 96 1/2 sacks during his NFL career, said Garrett, a defensive end, lacks “the motor” needed to be a dominant NFL player.
The rap about intensity has been one Garrett has heard before. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland has questioned Garrett’s desire to defend the run. Garrett then bypassed an interview on “Mike and Mike” because McFarland was part of the broadcast.
A nagging ankle injury probably kept Garrett’s sack and tackle numbers down in 2016.
Sapp said he sees “the splash plays” from Garrett, but not enough else.
The measurables are why Garrett is seen as the top pick, Sapp said.
Garrett has almost the same measurements as 2014 top draft pick Jadeveon Clowney.
Writes SI.com’s Chris Burke, Garrett “possesses a rare (and ridiculous) combination of size, strength and athleticism, as he showed at the combine: 6-4, 272 lbs., 4.64-second 40, 33 bench-press reps, 41-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump.”
Burke believes that Garrett, like Clowney in his final season at South Carolina, was up against team changing their game plans or blocking schemes to negate his impact.
