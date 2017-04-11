Myles Garrett creates controversy by turning down ESPN Radio interview

All signs point to Myles Garrett being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft later this month.
The former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin standout has impressed in workouts and is viewed by some analysts as the next DeMarcus Ware.
But Garrett made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this week. He turned down an in-studio guest appearance on ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike show because he wasn’t a fan of one of the fill-in hosts – former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland.
Garrett told an ESPN Radio show later in the day that he felt McFarland had shown “negativity” and “bias” toward certain programs. McFarland has worked for the SEC Network, so he has familiarity with Garrett and Texas A&M.
“I’ve talked about their team, and their lack of toughness, their lack of physicality,” McFarland said, via TheBigLead.com. “It’s one of the things that I’ve always looked at in Myles Garrett. Everyone looks at the numbers he put up at the Combine. They’re outstanding numbers, and the athletic ability says he’s going to be a Hall of Fame-type player.
“I haven’t always seen the athleticism turn into playmaking ability on the football field, nor have I seen the physicality. To me, that’s the one question I have. So, in a day and age where we’re all watching the Combine saying, ‘Hey there he is, he’s the No. 1 pick, best player ever,’ I’m just a little hesitant. And I always take a step back, because I’ve seen the guy play football.”
Garrett had 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in his three-year career with the Aggies and, as McFarland noted, he had an impressive combine last month.
Garrett, who measured 6 foot 4 and weighed 272 pounds at the combine last month, impressed NFL teams by using his 35-inch arms to lift the 225-pound bench press 33 times, one less than J.J. Watt had at the combine and 12 more than Von Miller.
But Garrett likely didn’t do himself any favors by shying away from an interview with someone who criticized his play. After all, the top overall pick is going to be scrutinized heavily throughout his career.
This might just be a footnote in the big picture, though. Garrett is still expected to be the Cleveland Browns’ choice with the No. 1 pick, which would make him the first player from Arlington and Tarrant County to hold that distinction.
