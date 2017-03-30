Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson joins Chargers as special assistant

Former TCU great and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson has joined the Los Angeles Chargers as special assistant to the franchise’s ownership.
Alex Spanos’ eldest son, Dean Spanos, is the team’s chairman of the board. Dean Spanos’ sons, A.G. Spanos, president of business operations, and John Spanos, president of football operations, oversee the day-to-day operations of the Chargers.
The Chargers announced in January that the franchise is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles this season. All home games will be played at StubHub Center while the new L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park is constructed.
Tomlinson’s duties include helping to further develop fan engagement and community relations programs for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tomlinson was one of seven men elected to the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. The others are Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. They will be enshrined on Aug. 5. The ceremony will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Tomlinson was selected by the Chargers out of TCU with the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He was named All-Pro four times and voted to five Pro Bowls and was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
