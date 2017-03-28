Up and over no more, NFL prohibits ‘leaper’ block tries on FGs, PATS

One of the most athletic, but sometimes dangerous, plays in the National Football League has been eliminated.
The NFL approved a rule to prohibit the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays. The article basically states a ‘leaper’ block is when a player is running forward and leaping in an obvious attempt to block a field goal or try kicks, unless the leaping player was originally lined up on the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped.
The proposal was submitted by Philadelphia.
The play takes a lot of athleticism. It also leaves a player vulnerable to being flipped on his head or landing awkward in general. The rule was adopted for player safety.
The “leaper” block rule was one of several playing rules, bylaws and resolution proposals adopted by the NFL Tuesday in Phoenix.
Here’s a look at the others:
Approved 2017 Playing Rules Proposals
2a. By Philadelphia; Prohibits the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.
8. By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.
9. By Competition Committee; Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.
11. By Competition Committee; Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.
12. By Competition Committee; Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than 2 yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.
13. By Competition Committee; Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.
14. By Competition Committee; Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.
15. By Competition Committee; Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.
