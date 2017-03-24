Darion Flowers using college building blocks to reach NFL stage

Former Sam Houston State cornerback Darion Flowers knows he can overcome weaknesses.
That’s his recipe for catching the eye of NFL scouts this month as he wraps up preparations for Sam Houston State’s Pro Day on March 30.
“For me, this off-season is about making an improvement in all areas,” he said. “I think if you can show the scouts you’re able to make big improvements in a short time, that’s something they’ll be able to remember about you.”
And so Flowers, a three-year starter for the Bearkats and a tackling machine, has been sharpening his skills and approach to the pro level this off-season at APEC in west Fort Worth with highly-touted players such as LSU’s Duke Riley and Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook.
The former Tyler John Tyler star and all-Southland Conference pick began his career as a linebacker/safety before moving to cornerback. He had 48 tackles, a sack and three interceptions as a senior last season, including an 11-tackle performance in the FCS playoffs against Chattanooga. He had 52 tackles as a junior and 47 as a sophomore.
While his in-season numbers will certainly impress, Flowers insists that he’s made big strides since the end of the 2016 season.
“At the next level, it’s more mental than physical,” he said. “I can handle getting stronger and faster, but I think reading intentions and understanding what’s likely to happen when you line up over somebody is one of those things that you have be great at.”
Stepping up at opportune times seems to be a way of life for Flowers, who played in the playoffs all four seasons at Sam Houston State. He also attended the College Gridiron Showcase and Symposium, a college all-star event with players from all college football divisions, that was held in Bedford in February.
The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia. Minutes after the draft, teams scramble to sign free agents.
Flowers has been working to put himself in position for an NFL opportunity.
“This whole off-season has been about putting those kind of building blocks together,” Flowers said. “The college game isn’t about this kind of work, it’s more about football at that level and now this is kind of what’s most important because you have to prove yourself athletically off the field, before they’ll let you prove yourself on the field.
“It’s been a big transition, but being able to work on these things and truly see where you’re at is what builds that confidence.”
2017 NFL Draft
Here’s a look at the NFL Draft first-round order. The draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
1. Cleveland
2. San Francisco
3. Chicago
4. Jacksonville
5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina
9. Cincinnati
10. Buffalo
11. New Orleans
12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia)
13. Arizona
14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota)
15. Indianapolis
16. Baltimore
17. Washington
18. Tennessee
19. Tampa Bay
20. Denver
21. Detroit
22. Miami
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland
25. Houston
26. Seattle
27. Kansas City
28. Dallas
29. Green Bay
30. Pittsburgh
31. Atlanta
32. New Orleans (from New England)
