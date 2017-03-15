Confident NFL prospect Howard Wilson says ‘football is football’

Defensive back Howard Wilson was ready to play pro football, so he passed on another year at the University of Houston.
A consensus of scouts wonder if it was the right move considering his limited college experience after missing 2015 with a knee injury and the prospect that he might have been a first-round selection if he’d stayed one more year.
That last part is something that motivates Wilson to prove his worth now, as he spent part of the off-season working at APEC in west Fort Worth.
“I’ve grown up playing football and all you can do with this is just have fun,” Wilson said. “Everybody is going to be good at this level, but the game is different with bigger and stronger players.
“But football is football.”
And so after the NFL combine, the jury is still out on where Wilson fits in to this year’s NFL draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
However, his numbers coming out of the combine were impressive, especially in the cone drills and the 20-yard dash. He clocked 6.68 seconds in the three-cone drill and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 3.94 seconds.
Wilson, an early entry to the NFL draft, had nine interceptions in 29 career games for the Cougars. He also had 15 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Houston’s Pro Day is March 27.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes that scouts are concerned about how Wilson would adapt to a complicated scheme, but like his ability to follow the quarterback from off-man and zone coverage.
Wilson said those sentiments make sense considering what he wanted to work on this off-season.
“I know my footwork is fine and they’ve told me that,” he said. “But I wanted to get sharper with my mental awareness and eye discipline.
“There’s a reason we’re doing all this off-season stuff, but I’m used to it because it’s the kind of stuff we did all the time down in Houston.”
