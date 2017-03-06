NFL Insider

March 6, 2017 10:17 AM

Zack Sanchez returns home to host first football camp

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez will be hosing a skills camp on Saturday at Keller Central High School.

The camp, which is open to all skill positions for grades 8-12, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The camp fee is $50. There is a $25 fee to reserve a spot. For more information, email doinit4one5media@gmail.com.

Sanchez, a former standout at Central High School and the University of Oklahoma, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he began the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster where he played in five games with one start. He finished with nine tackles.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 performer for the Sooners and a two-way standout at Central where he earned all-state honors.

Erik Striker, a former Oklahoma linebacker and Sanchez teammate, will attend the camp. Striker went to training camp with the Buffalo Bills last summer.

Related content

NFL Insider

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos