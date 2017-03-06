Zack Sanchez returns home to host first football camp

Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez will be hosing a skills camp on Saturday at Keller Central High School.
The camp, which is open to all skill positions for grades 8-12, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The camp fee is $50. There is a $25 fee to reserve a spot. For more information, email doinit4one5media@gmail.com.
Sanchez, a former standout at Central High School and the University of Oklahoma, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he began the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster where he played in five games with one start. He finished with nine tackles.
He was a two-time All-Big 12 performer for the Sooners and a two-way standout at Central where he earned all-state honors.
Erik Striker, a former Oklahoma linebacker and Sanchez teammate, will attend the camp. Striker went to training camp with the Buffalo Bills last summer.
