Rob Gronkowski hopes fellow TE Martellus Bennett “breaks the bank”

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t weigh in on whether he’d like to see his team re-sign fellow tight end Martellus Bennett.
But Gronkowski made it clear that he hopes Bennett cashes in when he becomes a free agent next month.
“I’m hoping he breaks the bank,” Gronkowski said. “Whenever you see a tight end break the bank, it’s good for the industry. It’s good for the position. You want to see the position grow. I want to see him do whatever he’s got to do, but I don’t make the calls.”
Gronkowski said he has “absolutely nothing to do with the front office” when it comes to whether the Patriots may bring Bennett back.
Bennett, the Texas A&M product drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2008 draft, enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in his first year with New England last year. He caught 55 passes for 701 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns.
Bennett, who turns 30 on March 10, filled in nicely as the Patriots’ top tight end when Gronkowski underwent season-ending knee surgery in December. Gronkowski is under contract with the Patriots through the 2019 season.
Bennett, meanwhile, had a base salary of $5.085 million last season.
Gronkowski made the comments before Sunday’s Daytona 500. He has an endorsement contract with Monster Energy, which is now the sponsor of NASCAR’s top series.
