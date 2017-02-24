Champion New England Patriots get another draft pick

As if they need any help, the New England Patriots will receive one of the 32 compensatory choices in the 2017 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today.
New England is coming off a thrilling Super Bowl LI overtime win over Atlanta.
Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
In the Patriots case, they lost Akiem Hicks and Tavon Wilson and gained Shea McClellin. The Patriots received a fifth round pick, 185 overall selection. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds and are based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Compensatory picks may be traded this year. A rule change approved by clubs in 2015 permits compensatory draft picks to be traded beginning in 2017.
The Patriots have eight selections in 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Adding talent
Here are the 2017 NFL compensatory picks:
Round
Round Choice/
Overall Selection
Team
33-97
Miami
3
34-98
Carolina
3
35-99
Baltimore
3
36-100
Los Angeles Rams
3
37-101
Denver
3
38-102
Seattle
3
39-103
Cleveland
3
40-104
Kansas City
3
41-105
Pittsburgh
3
42-106
Seattle
3
43-107
New York Jets
4
32-138
Cincinnati
4
33-139
Cleveland
4
35-141*
Los Angeles Rams
4
36-142
Cleveland
4
37-143
San Francisco
4
38-144
Indianapolis
5
33-178
Cincinnati
5
34-179
Denver
5
35-180
Miami
5
36-181
Arizona
5
37-182
Kansas City
5
38-183
Cleveland
5
39-184
Green Bay
5
40-185
New England
5
41-186
Miami
6
33-218
Kansas City
6
34-219
Cincinnati
6
35-220
Kansas City
7
33-253
Cincinnati
7
34-254
Denver
7
35-255
Denver
*As the result of League discipline, the New York Giants’ original selection in Round 4 (4-23-130) has been relegated to selection 4-34-140. Because that pick is a regular selection, it does not appear on the above list of compensatory draft selections.
Comments