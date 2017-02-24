NFL Insider

February 24, 2017 2:48 PM

Champion New England Patriots get another draft pick

By David Humphrey

As if they need any help, the New England Patriots will receive one of the 32 compensatory choices in the 2017 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today.

New England is coming off a thrilling Super Bowl LI overtime win over Atlanta.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

In the Patriots case, they lost Akiem Hicks and Tavon Wilson and gained Shea McClellin. The Patriots received a fifth round pick, 185 overall selection. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds and are based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory picks may be traded this year. A rule change approved by clubs in 2015 permits compensatory draft picks to be traded beginning in 2017.

The Patriots have eight selections in 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Adding talent

Here are the 2017 NFL compensatory picks:

Round

Round Choice/

Overall Selection

Team

3

33-97

Miami

3

34-98

Carolina

3

35-99

Baltimore

3

36-100

Los Angeles Rams

3

37-101

Denver

3

38-102

Seattle

3

39-103

Cleveland

3

40-104

Kansas City

3

41-105

Pittsburgh

3

42-106

Seattle

3

43-107

New York Jets

4

32-138

Cincinnati

4

33-139

Cleveland

4

35-141*

Los Angeles Rams

4

36-142

Cleveland

4

37-143

San Francisco

4

38-144

Indianapolis

5

33-178

Cincinnati

5

34-179

Denver

5

35-180

Miami

5

36-181

Arizona

5

37-182

Kansas City

5

38-183

Cleveland

5

39-184

Green Bay

5

40-185

New England

5

41-186

Miami

6

33-218

Kansas City

6

34-219

Cincinnati

6

35-220

Kansas City

7

33-253

Cincinnati

7

34-254

Denver

7

35-255

Denver

*As the result of League discipline, the New York Giants’ original selection in Round 4 (4-23-130) has been relegated to selection 4-34-140. Because that pick is a regular selection, it does not appear on the above list of compensatory draft selections.

