Lady Gaga’s halftime show is most watched in Super Bowl history

The game was one of a kind in the history of the Super Bowl era.
Apparently, the halftime show was too.
The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI halftime show featuring Lady Gaga was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels.
Nearly 118 million viewers tuned into the performance on the FOX broadcast network. In addition, Lady Gaga’s performance at NRG Stadium in Houston is the most-viewed content on NFL’s digital platforms, including Twitter. During Lady Gaga’s live performance, there were 2.2 million real-time tweets about the #PepsiHalftime show, as well as a total of 5.1 million tweets about the performance leading up to, during, and in the 10 minutes following.
Quarterback Tom Brady rallied New England from 25 points down and running back James White scored on a 2-yard run in overtime as the Patriots stunned Atlanta 34-28.
It was the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
Brady, the most valuable player, completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Brady set Super Bowl single-game records in pass attempts, completions and passing yards and is only the second player in Super Bowl history to pass for more than 400 yards in a game.
