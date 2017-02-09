No longer the other guy, Daeshon Hall gaining notice with NFL scouts

Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall might have gotten overlooked somewhat in college by playing alongside possible top pick Myles Garrett.
But Hall certainly caught the attention of scouts and analysts during Senior Bowl practices last month.
“Hall had a great first day of practice,” said Dane Brugler, CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com draft analyst. “Few blockers here could answer his athleticism and body control, knifing through gaps and using a variety of spin moves to keep himself clean. He’s still putting things together mentally in terms of being a more efficient edge rusher, but his athletic gifts have been on full display so far.”
The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Hall finished his college career with 14 sacks, including seven his junior season in 2015. He had 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a senior.
Hall is on the Dallas Cowboys’ radar, too, as they met with him before the Senior Bowl. Brugler projects Hall to be a mid-round pick at this point.
The Star-Telegram caught up with Hall at the Senior Bowl.
How would you describe yourself as a defensive end?
“I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I can stand up and rush. I can rush from the three-technique, I can rush from five-technique, so I feel like I bring a lot of versatility to the game.”
Do you feel like you might have been overlooked playing with Myles Garrett?
“No, Myles is a great player and he deserves all the attention he gets. Myles is my brother. Everything Myles has gotten, he deserves it. He’s the player everybody thinks he is.”
Should he be the No. 1 overall pick?
“I want Myles to go No. 1. He played right defensive end with me, so I want all my dudes to do well. I want everybody that I played with, seniors or juniors who are in draft, I hope for the best.”
Most memorable game at A&M for you?
“Tennessee when we won in double overtime [last October]. That was a great game. That was the greatest game of my college career. It was so much fun. A&M was rocking, the 12th man was rocking, so it was a lot of fun.”
How has the Senior Bowl experience been?
“I feel like I’m getting my feet under me again. Feeling confident in the run game, feel I’m doing the pass rush good. Just trying to get out here and have fun with all these guys. It’s the best talent from the seniors, so I’m just trying to go out here and show what I can do. … I showed I can rush inside, I feel like I can rush outside with a little bit of power, so I feel like I’m just putting everything together.”
