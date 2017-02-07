NFL Insider

February 7, 2017 10:56 AM

2017 NFL Draft first round order is set

By David Humphrey

Special to the Star-Telegram

The NFL Draft first round order is set.

After New England beat Atlanta 34-28 in Super Bowl LI, the final two slots were filled for the 82nd NFL Draft, which is April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa.

The first round is April 27, second and third rounds on April 28 and rounds four through seven on April 29.

The Cleveland Browns will have the No. 1 overall selection.

The Dallas Cowboys will select 28th.

The champion Patriots will pick last at No. 32.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia will be decide the 14th and 15th picks by a coin flip.

The NFL Draft will be held along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, incorporating famed city landmarks spanning from Philadelphia City Hall to the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft was held in Chicago the previous two years.

Here’s the draft order:

1. Cleveland

2. San Francisco

3. Chicago

4. Jacksonville

5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina

9. Cincinnati

10. Buffalo

11. New Orleans

12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia)

13. Arizona

14.* Indianapolis

15.* Philadelphia (from Minnesota)

16. Baltimore

17. Washington

18. Tennessee

19. Tampa Bay

20. Denver

21. Detroit

22. Miami

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland

25. Houston

26. Seattle

27. Kansas City

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New England Patriots

* 14th and 15th positions will be determined by a coin flip.

NFC East 2017 opponents

1. Dallas Cowboys Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons

2. New York Giants Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Washington Redskins Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints

4. Philadelphia Eagles Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears

​​​​Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers​

