MVP Tom Brady praises teammates for historic Super Bowl win

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

1:16 Making candy the old fashioned way - by hand - at Nash Farm leads to sweet reward

1:16 No injuries reported in early morning Dallas house fire

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:21 Community leaders call for officer firing and mayor to step down

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

0:59 Officer decides not to shoot, dog takes suspect down

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital