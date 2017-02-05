Brady wins record 4th Super Bowl MVP award

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s worst nightmare came true Sunday night when Tom Brady earned MVP honors after the New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Goodell will award the MVP award to Brady in a press conference Monday.
Brady capped off a season that started with a four-game suspension for Deflategate by rallying the Patriots from a 28-3 second-half deficit to a 34-28 overtime victory.
“Down 25 points, I mean, it’s hard to imagine us winning,” Brady said. “It took a lot of great plays, and that’s why you play to the end. It’s a 60-minute game.”
There wasn’t any doubt about who the MVP was when the game ended. The Patriots’ final two scoring drives were 91 and 75 yards.
He was the same as he always is — cool, calm and collected. He’s the leader, the general, the best ever and that is the end of the story.
Brady completed 26 of 34 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the final 25:27, including overtime.
“He was the same as he always is — cool, calm and collected,” receiver Danny Amendola said. “He’s the leader, the general, the best ever and that is the end of the story.”
The Patriots crowned Brady the greatest of all time afterward, and it’s hard to argue now.
Brady has a quarterback-record five Super Bowl championships, tying linebacker/defensive end Charles Haley for the most in history. He has a record four Super Bowl MVP awards.
You just saw for yourself. He brought us down and he brought us another Super Bowl. So whoever says that he is not the greatest, you guys are stupid.
He set several Super Bowl records Sunday night, including completions (43), attempts (62) and yards (466).
“You just saw for yourself,” Patriots safety Patrick Chung said. “He brought us down and he brought us another Super Bowl. So whoever says that he is not the greatest, you guys are stupid.”
