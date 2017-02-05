Brady wins record 4th Super Bowl MVP award

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:52 Houston barbecue restaurant owner shoots, kills suspected robber

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers