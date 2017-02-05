Brady leads Patriots’ historic Super Bowl rally to beat Falcons in OT

Historic.
Record-setting.
And sudden death.
Quarterback Tom Brady rallied New England from 25 points down and running back James White scored on a 2-yard run in overtime as the Patriots stunned Atlanta 34-28 in Super Bowl LI Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Brady set Super Bowl single-game records in pass attempts, completions and passing yards and is only the second player in Super Bowl history to pass for more than 400 yards in a game.
Atlanta led 21-3 at halftime and 28-3 in the third quarter before the Falcons scored 25 consecutive points to force overtime.
“At halftime, we weren’t down at all,” Brady said. “We were disappointed in how we had played.”
Once in overtime, the Patriots took the ball and marched 75 yards for a touchdown to complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. It was also the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.
The victory gives Brady and coach Bill Belichick their fifth Super Bowl title, most by any quarterback and coach. Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley won five Super Bowls, two with San Francisco and three with Dallas.
Brady also won most valuable player honors for the fourth time, the most by a starting quarterback in NFL history. He was also voted MVP in Super Bowls XLIX, XXXVIII and XXXVI.
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Patriots moved to the Falcons’ 33 where LeGarrette Blount was stripped of the football by rookie linebacker Deion Jones and cornerback Robert Alford recovered at the 29.
Five plays later, Devonta Freeman scored on a 5-yard run to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead. The key plays on the five-play, 71-yard drive were catches of 23 and 19 yards by Julio Jones.
Following another Patriots punt, the Falcons drove 62 yards in five plays with Matt Ryan throwing a 19-yard touchdown to Austin Hooper to make it 14-0 with 8:48 left in the first half.
New England reached the Falcons’ 23 on their next possession. On third and 6, Brady was intercepted by Alford, who returned the ball 82 yards for a touchdown to push the Falcons’ lead to 21-0 at the 2:21 mark.
The interception return was the second-longest in Super Bowl history. The longest was 100 yards by Pittsburgh’s James Harrison in Super Bowl XLIII against Arizona.
The Patriots a 41-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski to close the gap to 21-3 at halftime.
Atlanta pushed the lead to 28-3 midway in the third quarter on Ryan’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman.
New England countered with a clock-draining, touchdown drive to make it 28-9.
Brady threw a 5-yard touchdown to James White to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 25 seconds. Gostkowski’s extra point kick bounced no good off the right upright to leave the score at 28-9 with 2:06 left in the third quarter.
After forcing a punt, the Patriots added a 33-yard field goal by Gostkowski to make it 28-12 with 9:44 left in the game.
Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Ryan was sacked by Dont’a Hightower and Adam Branch recovered at the Falcons’ 25.
Five plays later, Brady threw a 6-yard touchdown to Danny Amendola. White ran in the two-point conversion to pull the Patriots within 28-20 with 5:56 to play.
A sack and a holding penalty stopped the Falcons next possession, forcing another punt.
New England took over at its 9 with 3:30 to go.
Ten plays later, White scored on a 1-yard run. The Patriots got the 2-point conversion on a pass from Brady to Amendola to tie the game at 28-28 with 57 seconds left. The drive was aided by a juggling 23-yard catch by Julian Edelman.
The stage was set for the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
