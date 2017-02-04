Jerry Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson voted to Pro Football Hall of Fame

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth

0:42 Deion Sanders on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deserves to be Hall of Famer

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor