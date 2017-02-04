Jerry Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson voted to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former TCU and San Diego Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 on Saturday.
They were joined by Morten Andersen, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor and Kenny Easley.
The Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Jones, who is also president and general manager of the Cowboys, was selected in the contributor’s category. Tomlinson was a first-ballot selection.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens didn’t make the cut for the second consecutive year.
Tomlinson had the shortest discussion of all candidates at 5 minutes, 43 seconds. Jones’ candidacy took 33 minutes and 45 seconds.
Jones’ leadership in sports marketing and promotion has changed the landscape of the NFL. He became the first owner in league history to win three Super Bowls in first seven years of ownership. The Cowboys won Super Bowls XXVII, XVIII and XXX.
AT&T Stadium, the team’s home stadium, and The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, their training facility, are considered the “crown jewel” of all sports venues by many.
Tomlinson played 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Chargers. The former first-round pick of the Chargers was a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro.
For his career, Tomlinson rushed for 13,684 career yards on 3,174 carries and scored 145 rushing touchdowns. He also had 4,772 yards on 624 catches and 17 touchdowns. He also threw seven touchdowns.
Tomlinson, a former first-round pick out of TCU, was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s
Owens played with five teams in his 16 seasons, including three with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017
LaDainian Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09; New York Jets, 2010-11)
Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000, 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)
Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, 2009, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)
Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)
Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)
Jerry Jones, owner, president, general manager (Dallas Cowboys 1989-present)
Kenny Easley, free safety (Seattle Seahawks, 1981-1987)
