It’s go time. So who you got in the Super Bowl?

Our staff of fearless football prognosticators gets one more chance to pick a winner.
DREW DAVISON: In the past year, the Cavaliers snapped a 52-year championship drought in Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs won a World Series for the first time since 1908. So it’s only fitting that the Atlanta Falcons – a franchise that has been around since 1966 – will win their first Lombardi Trophy. Falcons 34, Patriots 30
MAC ENGEL: The Evil Empire returns with another Super Bowl win that not only will cover the spread, but establish Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as the greatest ever, which will inspire the rest of us outside of the greater Boston area to call in sick. Patriots 31, Falcons 27
CHAREAN WILLIAMS: My head tells me Patriots will win. My gut tells me to go with the Falcons. Falcons 28, Patriots 26
GIL LEBRETON: Comparing strengths to strengths, this just isn’t as close a matchup as some people think. Patriots 41, Falcons 17
CLARENCE E. HILL JR.: The Dirty Birds fly high with their first-ever Super Bowl title. Julio Jones is the best player in the game and Matt Ryan outduels Tom Brady. Falcons 35, Patriots 31
