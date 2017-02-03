All isn’t necessarily quiet during final nights before Super Bowl

‘Twas the night before the Super Bowl, when all thro’ the hotel, no one should be stirring, especially a linebacker.
All should be quiet. Game plans are in. Assignments have been made. Questions and distractions are at a minimum.
At least in theory.
For the vast majority of those whose participation in the actual Super Bowl is mandatory, the days prior are about clearing your mind, resting your body and gearing up for the biggest game of your football life.
For a few others, well, let’s just say they didn’t make good choices.
New England and Atlanta will gather in Houston on Sunday for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.
But sometimes on the nights leading up to the Super Bowl, different visions are dancing through the players’ heads.
Here’s a look back at some infamous pre-Super Bowl happenings:
Super Bowl XXXVII: Barret Robbins, Oakland Raiders
The tragic tale of the former Pro Bowl center from TCU winds through mental illness and a series of serious brushes with the law.
Despite his family and the Raiders knowing of his mental instability, Robbins gained national attention for skipping the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay in 2003. Robbins thought his Raiders had already won, so he left the team hotel in San Diego unannounced for a drinking spree in Tijuana.
Robbins had been diagnosed with depression at TCU, and was ultimately found to suffer from bipolar disorder. He returned to the Raiders and regained his starting spot the following season, but was released in the summer of 2004 after testing positive for steroids.
Robbins has been in and out of jail or prison and mental health facilities since.
He was arrested in Florida as recently as last August on two felony counts of battery.
Super Bowl XLII: Adrian Awasom, New York Giants
In a case of inactivity being the Devil’s playground, this backup defensive end from North Texas missed out on being a firsthand witness to history.
Since he was on the injured reserve list and unable to take part in practices, Awasom decided to check out the Phoenix nightlife. In the wee hours of Friday morning before the Super Bowl, Arizona state police put an end to his party.
Awasom was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and extreme DUI. In other words, he was really drunk.
The Giants sent him home before the 17-14 upset over the previously unbeaten Patriots. The team released Awasom before the start of the 2008 season.
Super Bowl XXXIII: Eugene Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
The league’s vetting process went through the wringer with Atlanta safety Eugene Robinson. The day before facing Denver in the Super Bowl, Robinson was given the Bart Starr Award for the NFL player who exemplifies outstanding moral character and leadership.
He capped that same night by being arrested for soliciting an undercover female police officer posing as a prostitute in a seedy part of Miami.
Other Falcons surprisingly weren’t surprised by Robinson’s arrest, as several players had visited that part of town for the same purpose all week. Robinson just happened to get caught.
Robinson ended up playing against the Broncos, and the Falcons insisted he wasn’t a distraction.
Something was obviously on his mind, as Robinson’s blown coverage led to Rod Smith’s 80-yard touchdown reception in Denver’s 34-19 win.
Robinson returned the Bart Starr Award.
Super Bowl XXIII: Stanley Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
Demons haunted the NFL life of Stanley Wilson, ultimately costing the valuable backup running back his spot in the league.
On the eve of the Super Bowl, Wilson told teammates he forgot his playbook for the last team meeting before facing the mighty San Francisco 49ers. Instead of retrieving his binder, Wilson went on a cocaine bender and was found in a bathroom by his position coach.
Wilson had already been suspended for the entire 1985 and ’87 seasons for drug use. The Bengals left him off the roster for the Super Bowl, which they lost 20-16.
Wilson was subsequently banned from the NFL for life. Cincinnati coach Sam Wyche felt losing his rugged running back, especially in the muddy conditions at Joe Robbie Stadium, contributed to the loss.
Super Bowl I: Max McGee, Green Bay Packers
Max McGee unwittingly set the template for questionable behavior before a Super Bowl, but his yarn ends happily. Kids, don’t try this at home.
The backup wide receiver from White Oak, Texas, didn’t expect to play in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game (it wasn’t called the Super Bowl yet), so he spent the night before partying with two stewardesses (flight attendants) he met at the hotel bar.
On the way back to his room, McGee famously walked by legendary Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr in the lobby at 6:30 a.m. A few hours of sleep was McGee’s goal. The hangover was fierce.
Early in the game, starting wideout Boyd Dowler was hurt. McGee was summoned from the bench by Vince Lombardi, and responded with 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Starr was named the game’s MVP.
McGee sort of remembers that day.
