Andy Dalton still disappointed in season, happy to be at Pro Bowl

Former TCU star and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was a late add to the Pro Bowl, but he is making the most of trip with his pregnant wife Jordan and young son Noah.
Dalton spent time after practice Friday chasing Noah from end zone to end zone.
He got his third career Pro Bowl nod when the New England Patriots and Tom Brady clinched a trip to the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl is Sunday.
"It's such and honor to be here," Dalton said. "It's cool to experience it. I have had one in Miami, one in Arizona and now one here in Orlando. It's cool to see all the difference in all of them."
The Pro Bowl is a brief respite from the disappointment of his first truly down season since joining the Bengals in 2011 after a stellar career at TCU. The Bengals finished 6-9-1 and Dalton missed the playoffs for the first time in his career.
A Dalton-led Bengals team had never finished worse than 9-7 until this season. And that came during his rookie season.
"The season is what matters," Dalton said. "It's great to be here even after the season and to play in this game. But we still want to have better season. We want to do everything we can to get to where we are making the playoffs again and have a chance to make a run at it."
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments