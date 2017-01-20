NFL’s final four looking for a ticket to Super Bowl LI

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title Pause

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

0:40 Rangers coaches Tony Beasley and Steve Buechele run grounder drills Thursday

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite