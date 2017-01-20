NFL’s final four looking for a ticket to Super Bowl LI

No. 5 Packers (10-6) at No. 2 Falcons (11-5)
2:05 P.M., KDFW/4
Line: Falcons by 5.
When Aaron Rodgers told the world that his 4-6 Green Bay team could “run the table”, the assumption was that Rodgers planned to finish the regular season undefeated. Two playoff wins, 21 touchdowns, and one interception later, it’s clear that Rodgers’s aspirations for the Packers were higher. Rodgers, who might be without receiver Jordy Nelson for the second consecutive week, has thrown for 717 yards and six touchdowns in the playoffs. The Packers escaped Dallas last week 34-31. The Packers’ defense hasn’t provided Rodgers much of a crutch, allowing 397 yards per game in the postseason.
While Rodgers cements his legacy, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and his record-setting Atlanta team have been out to do the same. In the same stretch as Green Bay’s streak, Ryan, an MVP front runner, has thrown 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. The Falcons scored 540 points in the regular season, seventh most all-time. Ryan, who entered last week with a 1-4 record in the postseason, had a 338-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 36-20 win against Seattle. Atlanta’s defense, which allowed 25.4 points in the regular season, has only allowed 19 through its past five games. When these teams met in Week 8, Atlanta won 33-32 in a shootout and similar results are expected. The Falcons, after spending 25 years in the building, will be playing in their final game in the Georgia Dome.
Key Stat: This will be the first game in NFL history in which both teams enter having scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games.
No. 3 Steelers (11-5) at No. 3 Patriots (14-2)
5:05 P.M., KTVT/11
Line: Patriots by 6.
Pittsburgh and New England have more playoff success than any other AFC teams. Between the two are 66 playoff wins and nine AFC championships since 2001. This game marks only the second playoff match-up between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the first since Roethlisberger’s rookie year in 2004. Roethlisberger and Brady have combined for six Superbowl championships. The Patriots will make their sixth consecutive championship appearance, an NFL record. Brady has completed only 47.9 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions in his past two playoff games, a far cry from the 28 to two touchdown to interception ratio he posted in this year’s regular season.
The Patriots top-ranked scoring defense (15.6 points per game), stifled the Houston Texans in a 34-16 win, but will be challenged with finding a way to slow down a Steelers offense led by running back Le’veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown, who have both gained 100 or more yards in Pittsburgh’s previous two playoff games. Pittsburgh beat the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 last week. New England beat Pittsburgh 27-16 in a Week 7 match-up in which Ben Roethlisberger did not play. The winner will make its ninth Superbowl appearance, an NFL record.
Key Stat: Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell has averaged 146.5 rushing yards in his past eight games. The Patriots have not allowed a 100-yard rusher all season.
