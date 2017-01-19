NFL scouts watching all-star games, prepping for combines

Scouting never ends in the National Football League.
And with that comes the prime evaluation time for prospects this month and the coming months leading up to the NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
The College Gridiron Showcase and Symposium was held earlier this month in Bedford. Former University of Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes was among the prospects.
The East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is Saturday. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., is also Saturday.
The 68th Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., is Jan. 28.
The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Then there are the annual Pro Days on college campuses and some seldom-talked about regional combines around the country. There’s an NFL Regional Combine scheduled on Feb. 18 at the Methodist Training Center in Houston.
Here are some notable prospects invited to the all-star games:
Senior Bowl
TCU defensive end Josh Carraway, Baylor center Kyle Fuller and quarterback Seth Russell, Texas A&M safety Justin Evans, defensive end Daeshon Hall and wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
East-West Shrine Game
North Texas punter Eric Keena, Texas A&M offensive tackle Gennesy Avery and safety Orion Stewart.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Texas A&M lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and SMU defensive back Darrion Millines
