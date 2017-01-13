Big-play Steelers wary of opportunistic Chiefs

Steelers (11-5) at Chiefs (12-4)
7:20 p.m. Sunday, KXAS/5
Line: Chiefs by 1
Pittsburgh’s offensive trio of QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown did not disappoint in their first playoff game all together. In a 30-12 win over Miami, Bell set a franchise postseason rushing record with 167 yards. Brown finished with five catches for 124 yards and touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards. Brown has three consecutive playoff starts with 100 or more receiving yards, one shy of the NFL record. Roethlisberger injured his ankle in the game’s final minutes, but is expected to play in Sunday’s AFC Divisional game. The Steelers beat Kansas City 43-14 in Week 4, marking Pittsburgh’s biggest win and the Chiefs’ biggest loss of the season.
Since that loss, Kansas City has won 10 of 12 behind an efficient offense and an opportunistic defense. Kansas City’s turnover differential of plus-16 is tops in the league. Despite having won only one playoff game in the last two decades, the Chiefs have notable playoff experience at key positions. Head coach Andy Reid has coached in 22 postseason games with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, winning 11. Quarterback Alex Smith is 2-3 in the postseason and holds the NFL record for the lowest playoff interception rate (one interception in 186 attempts).
Key Stat: Their victory in last week’s wild-card round gives the Steelers the record for playoff wins (35).
