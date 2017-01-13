Weather threat moves KC-Pittsburgh kickoff from noon to 7:20 Sunday

The kickoff for Sunday’s Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City AFC Divisional playoff game has been moved from noon to 7:20 p.m. because of inclement weather in the forecast, the NFL announced Friday afternoon.
Inclement weather in the form of an ice storm is expected to hit the Kansas City area this weekend.
Due to public safety concerns, the kickoff time was moved. The time change will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.
The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers, the league said.
The teams are meeting for only the second time in the postseason. The Chiefs beat the 27-24 in overtime in a wild-card game on Jan. 8, 1994.
Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 21-11, including. playoffs.
The Steelers won the Week 4 meeting this season 43-14.
NBC’s coverage of the game will now begin at 6:30 p.m. with Football Night In America.
The day schedule will begin at 11 a.m. with a live, in-progress simulcast of NBCSN’s presentation of the Manchester United v. Liverpool Premier League match. Coverage continues at noon with an NHL Metropolitan Division clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, followed by an episode of NFL Turning Point at 2:30 p.m.
