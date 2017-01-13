Texans take elevated confidence against No. 1 seeded Patriots

No. 4 Texans (9-7) at No. 1 Patriots (14-2)
7:15 P.M., KTVT/11
Line: Patriots by 15 1/2.
When Houston and New England met in Week 4, rookie third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett was at the helm for the Patriots. Even so, the Patriots were able to shut out Houston 27-0. Brissett will not be starting at quarterback in Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game; Tom Brady will. No quarterback in NFL history has had as much postseason success as Brady, the all-time leader in postseason yards (7,957), touchdowns (56), and wins (22). In 2016 alone, Brady has set an NFL record with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions, the best ratio in league history. On the opposite side of the ball, the Pats’ finished the regular season giving up a league-low 15.6 points per game.
The Texans, who allow a league low 301.3 yards, will come in with an elevated level of confidence despite being a heavy underdog. Houston is coming off one of their best performances of the season after defeating the Oakland Raiders 27-14. Defensively, the Texans forced 10 punts, allowed 203 yards, and forced three turnovers. Quarterback Brock Osweiler did not turn the ball over after turning it over 17 times in 14 regular-season starts. Similar efficiency will be essential if the Texans are to leave Foxborough with a win. The Patriots are 15-3 in home playoff games since Tom Brady took over in 2001.
Key Statistic: New England has made five consecutive AFC championship appearances. A win would set an NFL record with six.
No. 3 Seahawks (10-5-1) at No. 2 Falcons (11-5)
3:35 P.M., KDFW/4
Line: Falcons by 5.
Before Dan Quinn became Atlanta’s head coach in 2015, he helped Seattle reach back-to-back Super Bowls (2013,2014) while serving as the Seahawks defensive coordinator. Now, Quinn will make his postseason debut as a head coach in an NFC Divisional game Saturday against the same team that he helped to reach NFL supremacy. The Falcons offense, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, finished the regular season with 540 points (33.8 per game), the seventh-most scored by any team in NFL history. Ryan, who has been chastised for his lack of postseason success, finished the regular season with 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Receiver Julio Jones finished with 1,409 receiving yards and will matched-up with Seahawks corner Richard Sherman, who leads the NFL with 30 interceptions since 2011.
Seattle comes into Atlanta a week after rolling past the Detroit Lions 26-6 at home. In the game, running back Thomas Rawls set a Seattle postseason record, rushing for 161 yards. Quarterback Russell Wilson improved his playoff record to 8-3, however Wilson is only 3-3 in road playoff games. In the regular season, Seattle was 3-4-1 on the road and averaged 15.9 points in those games. The Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 in a Week 6 match-up in Seattle, the only time the two teams have met in the Dan Quinn era.
Key Statistic: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is 1-4 in the playoffs, giving him the lowest winning percentage of any quarterback to start at least five postseason games.
