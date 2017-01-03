LaDainian Tomlinson, T.O. among Hall finalists; Jimmy, Woody not

Former TCU running back LaDainian Tomlinson headlines the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tomlinson played 11 seasons – nine for the San Diego Chargers and two for the New York Jets. He rushed for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns on 3,174 carries.
Tomlinson joins two other first-year eligible candidates on the ballot with safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor also making the cut.
Receiver Terrell Owens is the only player with Cowboys’ ties to make the list of finalists, although owner Jerry Jones already has a spot on the ballot as a contributors’ candidate along with fellow contributor Paul Tagliabue and seniors candidate Kenny Easley.
The wait for Jimmy Johnson and Darren Woodson continues as neither advanced past the semifinal round.
Selectors reduced the ballot from an initial group of 94 to 26 semifinalists to 15 finalists. To earn induction, candidates must receive an 80 percent positive vote the day before the Super Bowl, Feb. 4, in Houston.
Here is the complete list of semifinalists: kicker Morten Anderson, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Isaac Bruce, coach Don Coryell, running back Terrell Davis, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Alan Faneca, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, center Kevin Mawae, receiver Terrell Owens, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Kurt Warner.
