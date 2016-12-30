Redskins will make the playoffs if they beat the New York Giants

Giants (10-5) at Washington (8-6-1)
3:25 P.M., KDFW/4
Line: Redskins by 7 1/2.
Despite losing to Philadelphia, New York was able to clinch the NFC’s fifth seed last week and will play the fourth seed on wild-card weekend. Washington, after defeating the Bears 41-21, faces a win-and-in scenario. If Washington wins, it will be the NFC’s final playoff team, barring an unlikely tie between the Lions and Packers.
Ravens (8-7) at Bengals (5-9-1)
Noon, DirecTV/705
Line: Pick ’em
Pittsburgh eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention last week. The Ravens have failed to make the playoffs in three of the past four seasons following five consecutive postseason appearances from 2008 to 2012. Cincinnati, which lost in Houston on a last-second missed field goal, lost to the Ravens 19-14 in Week 12. Baltimore receiver Steve Smith has all but confirmed that this will be his final game.
Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (8-7)
Noon, DirecTV/713
Line: Bucs by 4 1/2
Tampa Bay still has a chance to make the playoffs, but the odds are not good. In order to win the NFC’s final playoff spot, Tampa Bay would have to beat Carolina and the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dallas Cowboys would have to win. On top of that, the New York Giants and Washington Redskins would have to tie. The Bucs will also be without running back Doug Martin following a violation of the league’s drug policy.
Texans (9-6) at Titans (8-7)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Titans by 3.
In Houston’s first game with Tom Savage at the helm of the offense, the Texans were able to narrowly defeat Cincinnati, earning an AFC South title and securing the four seed. Consequentially, Tennessee was eliminated from the playoff hunt. To add injury to insult, Marcus Mariota suffered a broken leg and faces an off-season of rehab. Matt Cassel will start the finale in his stead.
Browns (1-14) at Steelers (10-5)
Noon, DirecTV/709
Line: Steelers 6 1/2.
Pittsburgh beat Baltimore in the closing seconds last week to win the NFC North and lock in the AFC’s No. 3 seed. The Steelers will rest several starters, including Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Cleveland, which won its first game last week, will secure the top pick in the 2017 draft with a loss.
Bills (7-8) at Jets (4-11)
Noon, DirecTV/708
Line: Bills by 3 1/2.
Rex Ryan’s tenure as Buffalo’s coach ended this week less than two full seasons after it began. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve in the interim a week after the Bills put up a franchise best 589 yards of offense. Former first-round quarterback E.J. Manuel will make his first start of the season. New York will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback following an injury to Bryce Petty.
Bears (3-12) at Vikings (7-8)
Noon, DirecTV/711
Line: Vikings by 6 1/2.
Since starting 5-0, Minnesota has lost seven of nine and is fighting to finish .500. The Vikings were unable to keep their playoff hopes alive last week despite Sam Bradford’s career-high 382 passing yards. Chicago quarterback Matt Barkley is coming off an awful day on which he was intercepted five times, giving him nine turnovers in the past two weeks.
Jaguars (3-12) at Colts (7-8)
Noon, DirecTV/706
Line: Colts by 4 1/2.
Jacksonville is 1-0 under interim coach Doug Marone. Quarterback Blake Bortles is coming off his best rated game this season, in which he posted a 103.5 passer rating. Indianapolis has been eliminated from playoff contention, but running back Frank Gore needs just 36 yards to become the first back in 34 years over the age of 33 to rush for 1,000 yards.
Patriots (13-2) at Dolphins (10-5)
Noon, DirecTV/707
Line: Patriots by 9 1/2.
In Week 17 of last season, New England traveled to Miami with a chance to win the AFC’s top seed and squandered the opportunity. The stakes are the same, as a win would give the Patriots the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Miami, led by Jay Ajayi who is coming off his third 200-yard game of the season, could move from the sixth seed to the fifth seed with a win and a Kansas City loss.
Chiefs (11-4) at Chargers (5-10)
3:25 P.M., DirecTV/715
Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2.
Kansas City stands to gain more than any AFC team in Week 17. A Chiefs win paired with an Oakland loss would give the Chiefs the No. 2 seed and a playoff bye. If the Chiefs lose and the Dolphins win, the Chiefs will fall to the sixth seed. Standing in their way is a San Diego team that the Chiefs beat 33-27 in a Week 1 overtime thriller.
Cardinals (6-8-1) at Rams (4-11)
3:25 P.M., DirecTV/718
Line: Cardinals by 6 1/2.
Arizona is coming off one of its best performances in a win over Seattle. David Johnson is a game shy of breaking the record for most consecutive games with over 100 scrimmage yards (15). Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has hinted at retirement after this season and could be playing in his final game. Los Angeles has lost 10 of 11 after starting 3-1.
Raiders (12-3) at Broncos (8-7)
3:25 P.M., KTVT/11
Line: Broncos by 1
Oakland suffered a huge blow last week, losing quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg. Matt McGloin will attempt to lead the Raiders to the AFC’s second seed with a win. If the Raiders lose and Kansas City wins, the Raiders will fall to the fifth seed and lose a playoff bye. Denver will become the third team in the past five years to miss the playoffs following a Super Bowl win.
Seahawks (9-5-1) at 49ers (2-13)
3:25 P.M., DirecTV/719
Line: Seahawks by 10.
Seattle came into last week undefeated at home with control of its own destiny for a playoff bye. A 350-yard, four-touchdown day from Russell Wilson against Arizona was not enough to keep the Seahawks from relinquishing the No. 2 seed. Seattle will need a win paired with an Atlanta loss to regain the No. 2 seed and its spoils. San Francisco is coming off its first win since the opener.
Saints (7-8) at Falcons (10-5)
3:25 P.M., DirecTV/
Line: Falcons by 7.
When these top-two offenses met in Week 3, 77 points were scored and 916 yards were gained. Similar results are expected as both teams have maintained the explosive pace. Atlanta, which has outscored opponents 116-43 over the past three weeks, can clinch the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a win or a Seattle loss paired with a Detroit loss or tie.
Packers (9-6) at Lions (9-6)
7:30 P.M., KXAS/5
Line: Packers by 3.
Five weeks ago, sitting at 4-6, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the Packers would run the table and he has delivered to this point. The winner of this matchup will be the NFC North champion and, depending on how events from earlier in the day unfold, the loser could be out of the playoffs. The Packers could sneak in as a wild-card if Washington and Tampa Bay lose, as could Detroit if Washington loses or ties.
