2017 Hall of Fame Game might be in the Dallas Cowboys’ future

My five cents
1. The Hall of Fame Game is moving to Thursday. The game had been played on Sunday, the day after the Hall of Fame ceremony. This year, the game will take place Aug. 3, with the enshrinement Aug. 5. The Dallas Cowboys are a leading candidate to play in the game should Jerry Jones earn election into Canton.
2. The Cincinnati Bengals won’t make the playoffs for the first time in quarterback Andy Dalton’s six seasons, but it’s not his fault. The former TCU star has had his best season with 3,980 passing yards, a 64.8 completion percentage, 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 91.3 passer rating. He has taken 40 sacks and has had Tyler Eifert and A.J. Green miss a total of 18 games.
3. It’s a good bet David Johnson wins offensive player of the year. The Arizona Cardinals running back needs 59 receiving yards to become the first player in NFL history with 1,000-plus rushing yards, 900-plus receiving yards and 20 or more touchdowns in a single season.
4. Case Keenum’s time with the Los Angeles Rams is coming to an end. The former University of Houston star is now the third-stringer and inactive on game day. The Rams will go with Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall choice, and Sean Mannion next season.
5. Tampa Bay Bucs running back Doug Martin, who has entered rehab, likely gets cut free in the off-season. He will lose $1.47 million in salary for his four-game suspension, but it also voids the guarantee on the $7 million base salary for next season. The Bucs will take no salary-cap hit if they release him.
